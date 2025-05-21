Left Menu

Stock Surge: CATL's Debut and Gold Rally Boost China-Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, with mining and battery shares leading the charge. The IPO market revival and an increase in gold prices contributed to investor optimism. CATL shares soared after a strong debut, and mining stocks benefited from gold hitting weekly highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:54 IST
Stock Surge: CATL's Debut and Gold Rally Boost China-Hong Kong Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong saw significant gains on Wednesday, driven by robust performances in mining and battery sectors. A surge in gold prices and the successful Hong Kong debut of battery giant CATL helped buoy the markets.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index in China closed up by 0.5%, with the Shanghai Composite Index increasing by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.6%. CATL, a leader in electric vehicle batteries, witnessed its shares ascend by 10.2% following a remarkable 16% rise during its trading debut on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's IPO market has experienced a marked revival in 2025, with proceeds soaring to $9 billion - a 320% increase year-over-year. Other factors boosting the market sentiment include easing U.S.-China tariffs and renewed interest in artificial intelligence sectors, potentially spurred by advancements from DeepSeek.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025