Stock Surge: CATL's Debut and Gold Rally Boost China-Hong Kong Markets

Stocks in China and Hong Kong saw significant gains on Wednesday, driven by robust performances in mining and battery sectors. A surge in gold prices and the successful Hong Kong debut of battery giant CATL helped buoy the markets.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index in China closed up by 0.5%, with the Shanghai Composite Index increasing by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.6%. CATL, a leader in electric vehicle batteries, witnessed its shares ascend by 10.2% following a remarkable 16% rise during its trading debut on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's IPO market has experienced a marked revival in 2025, with proceeds soaring to $9 billion - a 320% increase year-over-year. Other factors boosting the market sentiment include easing U.S.-China tariffs and renewed interest in artificial intelligence sectors, potentially spurred by advancements from DeepSeek.

