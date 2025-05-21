Stock Surge: CATL's Debut and Gold Rally Boost China-Hong Kong Markets
China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, with mining and battery shares leading the charge. The IPO market revival and an increase in gold prices contributed to investor optimism. CATL shares soared after a strong debut, and mining stocks benefited from gold hitting weekly highs.
Stocks in China and Hong Kong saw significant gains on Wednesday, driven by robust performances in mining and battery sectors. A surge in gold prices and the successful Hong Kong debut of battery giant CATL helped buoy the markets.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index in China closed up by 0.5%, with the Shanghai Composite Index increasing by 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.6%. CATL, a leader in electric vehicle batteries, witnessed its shares ascend by 10.2% following a remarkable 16% rise during its trading debut on Tuesday.
Hong Kong's IPO market has experienced a marked revival in 2025, with proceeds soaring to $9 billion - a 320% increase year-over-year. Other factors boosting the market sentiment include easing U.S.-China tariffs and renewed interest in artificial intelligence sectors, potentially spurred by advancements from DeepSeek.
