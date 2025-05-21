Tensions Rise: Baltic Sea Shipping in the Crossfire

The Kremlin has issued a stern warning, pledging to defend its maritime interests in the Baltic Sea with every means at its disposal. This statement came after Estonia reportedly attempted to seize a Russian-bound tanker, sparking concerns of potential confrontations.

Last week, it was revealed by Estonian authorities that Russia briefly infringed NATO airspace over the Baltic during the incident involving the tanker, suspected to be part of a fleet operating outside Western sanctions. In a related move, Russia detained a Greek-owned tanker after its departure from an Estonian port, only to release it later.

Russia's assertive stance was reinforced by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who highlighted the readiness to respond firmly to provocations in line with international law. Amid escalating tensions, Russia accuses NATO of obstructing maritime freedom, complicating the busy Baltic shipping lanes.

