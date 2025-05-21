Poland Foils Shadow Fleet's Baltic Maneuver: A Tense Standoff Beneath the Waves

Poland's military took decisive action following the sighting of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship executing suspicious moves near an essential power cable that links Poland with Sweden. In response to Russia's aggressive actions since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, NATO has bolstered security in the Baltic region. This follows a series of unexplained disruptions to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on X that the Russian vessel was forced to retreat to a Russian port due to military intervention. The 'shadow fleet' describes vessels used by Russia to circumvent international sanctions and carry oil, arms, and grains. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz revealed a patrol flight prompted the ship's withdrawal, supported by the Polish Navy's ORP Heweliusz.

The incident highlights the Baltic Sea's growing significance and vulnerability, especially since Sweden and Finland joined NATO. Vice Admiral Krzysztof Jaworski identified the ship as the Antigua-flagged tanker 'Sun.' While Moscow denies claims of sabotaging Baltic infrastructure, Poland and NATO pledge a strong response to any further threats. The cable remains operational, transferring over 600 megawatts to Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)