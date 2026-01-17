UP Dominators Triumph in Pro Wrestling League Clash

In a riveting Pro Wrestling League match, UP Dominators emerged victorious over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals with a 7–2 win. The showdown, held on Saturday, highlighted performances from two-time U20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Khelo India University Games gold medallist Jaspooran Singh, both playing decisive roles in UP's triumph.

The UP team set a strong tone early on, with Singh's impressive performance in the 125kg contest and Mansi Lather's strategic edge in the 76kg women's bout, pushing them into the lead. This momentum continued as other UP wrestlers, including Abhimanyu Mandwal and Vishal Kali Raman, delivered wins in their respective categories.

Despite the Tiigers' efforts, marked by Aman Sehrawat's skillful technique, UP's strategy proved too formidable. Antim Panghal's dominant win in the women's 53 kg category secured the victory for UP, while Nisha Dahiya and Tapsya Gahlawat further extended the lead. Mumbai managed a late win, but UP remained in control throughout the contest.

