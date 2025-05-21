Left Menu

Major Milestone in Chhattisgarh: 27 Naxals Neutralized in Ongoing Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Chhattisgarh's security forces have killed 27 Naxals, including top leader Basavaraju, in an operation in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh region. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma hailed the success as diminishing 'Red Terror,' with plans to make Bastar Naxal-free by March 2026.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement for Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma declared the killing of 27 Naxals, including top CPI-Maoist leader and General Secretary Basavaraju, in the ongoing operation in the Narayanpur-Abujmarh region as a major victory. Sharma emphasized the local population's desire to see the end of 'Red Terror,' stating that 80 percent of Naxal-related issues in Bastar have already been resolved.

Addressing reporters, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma detailed the encounter, which occurred during an intense over 50-hour-long search operation between Bijapur and Narayanpur, near Abujhmad and Indravati National Park. "Our forces acted in self-defense during Naxal-initiated firing, resulting in the recovery of bodies of 27 Naxals and a significant cache of arms and ammunition." He assured the public that despite one jawan being injured, the situation remains under control and the individual is out of danger.

Further affirming the government's commitment, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cited the pledges by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Acknowledging the ongoing operation's successes, he highlighted that many of the neutralized Naxals had bounties on their heads, reinforcing the campaign's momentum towards a Naxal-free Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

