Intense Gunfight: Eight Soldiers Injured in Kishtwar Operation 'Trashi-I'
Eight soldiers were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of 'Operation Trashi-I'. Reinforcements have been deployed to neutralize the terrorists, allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad. The operation underscores ongoing regional counter-terror efforts amid increased tensions.
In a significant encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, eight Army soldiers were injured during a fierce gunfight with terrorists on Sunday. The exchange of fire occurred in a remote, forested area and lasted for several hours before ceasing.
The operation, named 'Operation Trashi-I' by the Army's White Knight Corps, commenced at noon. Security forces engaged the terrorists in the Sonnar area, northeast of Chatroo, during a routine search operation, undertaken in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
According to officials, the encounter involved two to three foreign terrorists linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group. The terrorists attempted to breach the security cordon using grenades. In response, a larger force including the Army and CRPF was deployed to contain and neutralize the threat.
