Left Menu

Impending Depression in Arabian Sea Sparks Heightened Warnings

A developing low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is projected to intensify into a depression, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue warnings for fishermen. With potential for cyclonic activity, authorities have advised heightened caution across affected coastal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:59 IST
Impending Depression in Arabian Sea Sparks Heightened Warnings
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected the formation of a low-pressure area over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea, north of the Karnataka-Goa coasts, within the next 12 hours. This area is expected to progress northwards, potentially intensifying further into a depression over the subsequent 36 hours.

A series of warnings has been issued for fishermen across India's coastal regions owing to anticipated rough sea conditions as a result of this development. The IMD advised against venturing into specified areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, citing high winds and unsettled waters.

Authorities remain on high alert for a potential cyclonic storm, depending on evolving atmospheric conditions. Fishing operations suspension has been announced for the end of May in affected zones, with adherents urged to heed advisories to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025