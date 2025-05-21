Impending Depression in Arabian Sea Sparks Heightened Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected the formation of a low-pressure area over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea, north of the Karnataka-Goa coasts, within the next 12 hours. This area is expected to progress northwards, potentially intensifying further into a depression over the subsequent 36 hours.

A series of warnings has been issued for fishermen across India's coastal regions owing to anticipated rough sea conditions as a result of this development. The IMD advised against venturing into specified areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, citing high winds and unsettled waters.

Authorities remain on high alert for a potential cyclonic storm, depending on evolving atmospheric conditions. Fishing operations suspension has been announced for the end of May in affected zones, with adherents urged to heed advisories to ensure safety.

