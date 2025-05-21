Markets in Flux: Stock and Currency Movements Amidst Policy Concerns

On Wednesday, financial markets displayed mixed results as investors grappled with uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tax-cutting bill. The S&P 500 saw a minor decline, while the Nasdaq experienced slight gains driven by technology stocks. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped following unfavorable U.S. government reports on crude and fuel supplies.

Bitcoin surged to a new record high, surpassing its previous peak, despite concerns over the U.S. credit downgrade by Moody's. The United States faces mounting debt challenges, with Trump's tax cuts anticipated to exacerbate the situation by adding up to $5 trillion. Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that the House may delay voting on the tax legislation due to ongoing Republican disagreements.

Elsewhere, European stocks eased, heavily impacted by dips in firms like JD Sports and Julius Baer. Financial tensions were mirrored in currency markets where the U.S. dollar weakened, while safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc strengthened. Investors are also vigilant ahead of a key auction of 20-year U.S. Treasury notes and international trade discussions, with Japan's economy, in particular, feeling the pressure of tariff impacts.

