Deep-Sea Mining Off American Samoa Sparks Environmental Debate
The Trump administration is considering leasing seabed areas off American Samoa for mineral extraction, sparking environmental concerns. This move is part of an effort to secure critical minerals amid a trade war with China. Critics argue seabed mining could harm ecosystems and call for international regulations.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has announced it is evaluating the potential leasing of seabed areas off the coast of American Samoa for mineral extraction. This marks a possible initial move towards broader deep-sea mining activities, which have drawn criticism from environmental groups.
The Department of Interior responded to a request from Impossible Metals, a California-based firm, which seeks to mine nickel and cobalt. These minerals are crucial for high-tech and military manufacturing, areas where China currently leads global production.
Environmentalists fear such mining could significantly impact marine ecosystems. While U.S. officials see it as a step towards resource independence, opponents emphasize the need for stringent international guidelines. The conversation continues as stakeholders weigh economic benefits against environmental risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)