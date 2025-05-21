Left Menu

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran's Construction Sector

The U.S. government has announced sanctions on Iran, specifically targeting the construction sector controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This decision follows the detection of strategic materials being used for nuclear and military programs. Ten materials have been identified and will now be restricted under the new sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:36 IST
The United States government has unveiled new sanctions targeting Iran's construction sector. This move comes after discovering that specific materials were potentially being utilized in Tehran's nuclear, ballistic, or military programs.

A statement from the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday highlighted that the construction industry in Iran is under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Consequently, the sector is flagged for sanctioning, as it plays a significant role in the nation's contentious activities.

The sanctions specifically identify ten materials, including austenitic nickel-chromium alloy, magnesium ingots, sodium perchlorate, and tungsten copper, among others. These items are now subject to restrictions to curb Iran's advancement in its proliferation programs.

