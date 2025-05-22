Left Menu

Farmers Rally in Chennai: Urgent Plea for Crop Damage Relief and Policy Reform

Farmers in Chennai protested near Rajarathinam Stadium, demanding immediate action on crop damage compensation, policy reforms, and budget implementation. The demonstrators called for support from the government, insisting on relief for damaged crops and opposing smart meters installation. They reiterated their call for a minimum support price guarantee.

Farmers stage protest in Chennai, demand relief for rain-hit crops, policy changes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Chennai, members of the Tamil Nadu River and Tank Irrigation Farmers Association assembled near Rajarathinam Stadium on Thursday, staging a protest that underscored their urgent demands for government intervention on multiple fronts.

The protestors called for immediate crop damage compensation, the timely implementation of agricultural budget allocations, and comprehensive policy reforms.

With a visible show of dissent, the group decried recent heavy rains that wrecked crops like maize, banana, and small onions, insisting that Chief Minister MK Stalin address these issues swiftly.

Leading the protest, Association President Vishwanathan articulated the farmers' grievances, emphasizing the need for the state to follow through on its agricultural budget promises.

Highlighting their continuous pleas, the protesters urged the government to facilitate loan waivers for struggling farmers and reconsider the proposal to install digital electricity meters, which they fear could undermine existing free electricity schemes for the agricultural sector.

Additionally, they demanded governmental intervention with insurance providers to ensure farmers receive fair compensation for rain-damaged crops.

A persistent theme was the call for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, with Vishwanathan noting long-standing frustrations over the absence of fixed minimum wages for crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

