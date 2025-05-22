Twin Fires Erupt in Gujarat and Odisha, Cause Massive Destruction

A fire erupted on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Subhash Chowk area of Memnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday. Initial reports suggest the blaze started after a blast, with visuals showing smoke billowing from the edifice.

Later, a significant fire broke out at an electric appliance shop in Baripada, within the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Photos from the scene depict heavy plumes of black smoke rising into the atmosphere. Firefighting teams have been dispatched, with efforts underway to control the flames.

The cause of the infernos remains unclear, and thorough investigations are being conducted. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)