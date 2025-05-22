Left Menu

Twin Fires Erupt in Gujarat and Odisha, Cause Massive Destruction

Fires broke out in residential building in Ahmedabad and an electric shop in Mayurbhanj on Thursday, sending thick smoke into the sky. No injuries reported thus far, investigators are probing the triggers. Operations continue as firefighters battle the massive blazes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:10 IST
Twin Fires Erupt in Gujarat and Odisha, Cause Massive Destruction
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Subhash Chowk area of Memnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday. Initial reports suggest the blaze started after a blast, with visuals showing smoke billowing from the edifice.

Later, a significant fire broke out at an electric appliance shop in Baripada, within the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Photos from the scene depict heavy plumes of black smoke rising into the atmosphere. Firefighting teams have been dispatched, with efforts underway to control the flames.

The cause of the infernos remains unclear, and thorough investigations are being conducted. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025