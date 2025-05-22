Railways Propel India's Path to Development: PM Modi's Ambitious Vision

Railways are instrumental in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. Recognizing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized the advancement of railways and roadways, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai noted. In a video conference for the Gadag Railway Station inauguration under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, Bommai shared insights on the significant Rs. 23 crore investment, marking a proud moment for the historic station.

Highlighting Gadag's rich religious heritage and its legacy in the printing industry, Bommai emphasized the focus on bolstering local commerce, industry, and tourism. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, stating that the station has witnessed extensive growth since its first train in 1884, now serving over 5,000 passengers daily. Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, modernized facilities, including escalators and foot overbridges, enhance passenger convenience.

Bommai also mentioned ongoing projects like the Gadag-Wadi railway line, set to directly connect to Hyderabad. Efforts by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and PM Modi have also approved a new Gadag-Yalavigi route, easing travel to Hyderabad. With initiatives like the deployment of over 500 Vande Bharat trains, broad gauge expansion, and electrification, Indian Railways is undergoing a transformative phase, proving instrumental in India's development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)