NIA Charges Two in Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Naxal recruitment in Kerala by filing a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused. The charge sheet, presented before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, names R Ragavendran and B G Krishnamurthy among others, linked to the recruitment of youth into the armed wing of the banned Naxal outfit.

Filed in connection with the 2022 PLGA case, the NIA charge sheet outlines alleged plans to recruit cadres and organize camps to further Maoist activities. The accused reportedly aimed at destabilizing the country through these underground operations.

As per the investigation, key figure B G Krishnamurthy, from Karnataka, imparted arms and ideological training in the Western Ghats. Similarly, R. Ragavendran from Tamil Nadu has been implicated in participating in these terror activities, aiming to bolster the Naxal movement's strength in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)