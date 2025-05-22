Left Menu

NIA Charges Two in Kerala Naxal Recruitment Case

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two individuals involved in recruiting for the armed wing of a banned Naxal organization. The charges relate to organizing training camps and recruiting youths to destabilize national security, with primary accused being key figures in the Naxal movement.

  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Naxal recruitment in Kerala by filing a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused. The charge sheet, presented before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, names R Ragavendran and B G Krishnamurthy among others, linked to the recruitment of youth into the armed wing of the banned Naxal outfit.

Filed in connection with the 2022 PLGA case, the NIA charge sheet outlines alleged plans to recruit cadres and organize camps to further Maoist activities. The accused reportedly aimed at destabilizing the country through these underground operations.

As per the investigation, key figure B G Krishnamurthy, from Karnataka, imparted arms and ideological training in the Western Ghats. Similarly, R. Ragavendran from Tamil Nadu has been implicated in participating in these terror activities, aiming to bolster the Naxal movement's strength in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

