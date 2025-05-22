Left Menu

Sungrow Unveils Next-Gen Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025

Sungrow showcased its latest energy solutions at the Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025, highlighting advanced products like the PowerTitan 2.0 for grid stability and upcoming MG5-10RL for residential use. The company's commitment to innovation supports the Philippines' transition to a sustainable energy future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:08 IST
Sungrow Unveils Next-Gen Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025
At the Solar & Storage Live Philippines 2025, Sungrow, a global leader in PV inverters and energy storage systems, made a significant impression with its state-of-the-art solutions. With the Philippines ramping up its energy transformation, the demand for efficient energy storage is paramount.

Among the showcased innovations was the PowerTitan 2.0, a liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) designed to meet grid stability needs amidst peak load challenges. This high-performance solution offers advanced features like an integrated AC/DC design and a capacity housed in a standard 20-foot container.

Sungrow also previewed its upcoming low-voltage residential energy storage system, the MG5-10RL. This solution sets a new standard in home energy management, catering to growing residential demands for independence and efficiency. The company's commitment to technology and local partnerships continues to drive the Philippines' journey to sustainable energy.

