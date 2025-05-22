Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Operation Strikes Major Blow to Naxal Leadership

A major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has resulted in the deaths of 27 Maoists, including top leader Nambala Keshava Rao. Security forces consider this a significant achievement in their ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism, as praised by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:17 IST
Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, security forces neutralized 27 Maoists, including the CPI (Maoist) general secretary, Nambala Keshava Rao. The operation marks a notable victory in the fight against Naxalism, as all deceased have been identified, announced DGP Arun Dev Gautam on Thursday.

Officials recovered a cache of weapons, underscoring the significance of this tactical success. DGP Gautam, alongside IG Bastar P Sundarraj, detailed the arms seized, including BGLs, carbines, INSAS rifles, and AK-47s. The operation is seen as an advancement towards achieving the nationwide goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the security forces for their remarkable success, affirming the government's commitment to securing peace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that this is the first instance in three decades where such a high-ranking Naxal leader has been eliminated, reinforcing the impact of Operation Black Forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

