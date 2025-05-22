Battling Pests: Mango Farmers in Uttar Pradesh Brace for Pest Infestation After Storms
Recent adverse weather in Uttar Pradesh is likely to cause pest infestation in mango crops. Despite a potentially unaffected statewide yield, certain areas may see an increase in fruit flies and thrips due to humid conditions. Experts advise farmers to take timely action to manage these pests.
- Country:
- India
Recent storms in Uttar Pradesh are raising alarm among mango farmers, with experts warning of potential pest outbreaks. Heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and gusty winds have created conditions conducive to pest development.
Officials from the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture assure that while the state's overall mango production might remain steady, localized pest issues could still threaten crop quality. Humidity and moisture are ideal for fruit flies and thrips, prompting warnings to farmers to act swiftly.
Advised pest control measures include installing eco-friendly methyl eugenol traps and using jaggery-based poison bait with appropriate insecticides. These preventive steps are crucial ahead of June's mango harvest, especially in affected regions like Bijnor, Saharanpur, and Lucknow.
(With inputs from agencies.)