IMD Issues Orange Alert for Maharashtra's South Konkan: Heavy Rainfall Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert for the coastal regions of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in South Konkan, Maharashtra, effective between May 21 and 22. This alert signals the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.

IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute reported that a low-pressure system is expected to develop around May 22 in the east-central Arabian Sea and off Karnataka's coast. Consequently, both yellow and orange alerts have been issued for the Maharashtra coast and South Konkan region to anticipate the impending weather conditions, including high winds in other regions like Nashik and Pune.

Widespread rainfall was recorded over several Indian states recently, with significant downpours in parts of West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northeast. The IMD forecasts persistent heavy rainfall along the west coast, and a red alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada due to severe weather. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into certain sea areas due to rough conditions and possible storm development.

(With inputs from agencies.)