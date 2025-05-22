Uttarakhand CM Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' for Efficient Governance

In a significant push for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the Joint Parliamentary Committee during a dialogue held in Dehradun. The discussion was part of a two-day meeting focused on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territory Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the inefficiencies in governance caused by staggered elections, where repeated enforcement of the code of conduct halts administrative processes.

Dhami argued that synchronized national and state elections would cut down on electoral expenditure, projecting savings of 30 to 35 percent. These funds could be redirected to essential areas such as health, education, infrastructure, and women's empowerment. He pointed out that the logistical challenges of frequent elections in mountainous regions like Uttarakhand often discourage voter participation.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the timing of elections, suggesting avoiding the last quarter of the financial year due to overlapping administrative burdens with academic examinations. With geographical difficulties already impacting voting processes, the initiative for simultaneous elections could significantly enhance voter turnout and streamline administrative efficiency.

