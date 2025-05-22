Left Menu

Ingenuity Ignites at Technovate-2025: Amity Students Shine with Innovative Projects

Technovate-2025, hosted by Amity University, showcased over 350 innovative engineering projects. The event highlighted students' creativity and potential for startups. Distinguished awards were presented, affirming Amity's commitment to fostering global exposure and technical excellence.

Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President Amity Education Group, Mr Abhay Chauhan, Sr. Vice President RBEF and Mr Amol Chauhan, Executive Director Strategic Operations (FPO), alongwith the winners during TECHNOVATE- 2025 at Amity (Photo/Amity). Image Credit: ANI
Amity University's Technovate-2025 highlighted a spectrum of innovative engineering projects, drawing participation from students across all years. This annual event, held at the Noida Campus, invited students from the Amity School of Engineering and Technology to present their work in a competitive environment.

Dr. Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President of the Amity Education Group, praised the innovative spirit and technical prowess displayed by the participants, emphasizing the institution's focus on research and support for start-ups. Dr. Gurinder Singh and Dr. Manoj Kumar Pandey underscored the importance of global exposure for students, reflected in Amity's various international programs.

The event concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony where outstanding projects were recognized. Charvi Bagga and Akshit Verma won the 'Best Innovative Idea Project Award' for their digital infrastructure project, while Dhruv Singh Rathore and Saksham Arora received the 'Best Technical Implementation Project Award' for their AI-based ventilator. The 'Best Start-up Potential Project Award' was awarded to Shah Naveed Nisar and E. Krishnaraj for their GPS tracking system, highlighting the expertise fostered at Amity University. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

