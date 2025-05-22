Airtel Payments Bank Profits Surge with Digital Innovation
Airtel Payments Bank reported a 138% profit increase year on year, reaching Rs 26 crore, driven by the success of its Safe Second Account service and diverse growth across urban transit and rural solutions. The bank's yearly revenue rose by 47.5% to Rs 2,709 crore, solidifying its status in the digital banking sector.
Airtel Payments Bank announced a year-on-year profit increase of 138 percent, amounting to Rs 26 crore, thanks to the widespread adoption of its 'Safe Second Account' and varied growth in urban transit and rural business solutions.
Ending the fourth quarter of March 2025, the bank's revenues soared to Rs 726 crore, a 34.7% rise compared to the previous year. The full-year revenue stood at Rs 2,709 crore, marking a 47.5% increase, and net profits rose 81.4% to Rs 63 crore.
According to Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, the rapid growth in their 'Safe Second Account' signifies a need for secure digital banking solutions. Airtel processes one in two domestic remittances and one in five Aadhaar-enabled payments. The bank sees strong demand in tier-3 areas with 5,00,000 active points, majorly operated by women.
