Delhi University Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Campus Visit

Delhi University accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting the campus unannounced for the second time, creating a stir at the student union office. The university expressed disapproval and vowed strict action against involved students, underscoring the need for proper protocols in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:10 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has voiced strong disapproval of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's unauthorized visit to its campus, marking it as the second such incident. The university emphasized the lack of prior intimation to authorities during his visit on Thursday.

He reportedly spent almost an hour at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office, which was heavily guarded during his stay. University officials noted that this breach of protocol was not isolated and criticized the disruption it caused.

In a statement, the university condemned the behavior of some students allegedly locked and mistreated by NSUI members within the DUSU Secretary's room. Delhi University urged compliance with procedural norms and warned of strict repercussions against the involved individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

