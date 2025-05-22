Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Cops Nabbed in Rs 30,000 Bribery Sting

Two Delhi traffic policemen were arrested for accepting a bribe to allow commercial vehicles to evade penalties. The officers were apprehended in a sting operation by the Vigilance Unit after the complainant reported the illegal demand for money.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police arrested two traffic cops accused of bribery. The officers, stationed at Mahadev Chowk in the Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle, were accused of taking Rs 30,000 in exchange for offering unauthorized protection to commercial vehicles in the area.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged on May 21, in which the tip-off detailed illegal demands for money by the traffic personnel to shield commercial vehicles from fines. A well-coordinated trap ensued, culminating in the arrest of Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar and Head Constable Surender during the act.

The duo was caught red-handed with the bribe in a private car at a discreet location in Rohini's Sector-30. Both have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Delhi Police has reaffirmed its stance on transparency, urging the public to report any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

