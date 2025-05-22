Urgent Call: Tackling the Crisis of Chronic Illness in American Children

A recent report from a U.S. Health Commission, chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., raises concerns about the widespread chronic illnesses affecting American children. The commission identifies factors such as processed foods, chemicals, stress, and overmedication as possible contributors to this troubling trend.

Although the report calls for further research into the chemicals used in agriculture, it refrains from recommending direct regulatory changes concerning pesticides, a relief to farm groups wary of restrictions. However, it echoes earlier warnings about the health risks posed by ultra-processed foods and additives while questioning the influence of the food industry on public health guidelines.

The commission, established by an executive order from President Donald Trump, marks a consensus on the need to address the ultra-processed food crisis. Further investigation into the potential links between vaccines and chronic diseases, along with research comparing diets, is advocated, seeking a healthier future for America's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)