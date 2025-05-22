Counter Intelligence Kashmir Charges Vendor with SIM Card Fraud Linked to Terrorism

The Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has formally filed a chargesheet against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a vendor affiliated with Airtel. Sheikh is accused of issuing a SIM card using fraudulent documents, which was subsequently traced to terrorist activities. The chargesheet was submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kulgam, according to a statement.

The investigation began when the CIK learned through reliable sources that terrorists and banned organizations had been acquiring SIM cards from various telecom providers. This was allegedly done through a planned criminal conspiracy involving sympathizers and, in some cases, franchise points. Consequently, a case was registered on October 9, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the probe, it was discovered that Sheikh operated his Airtel vendor shop under the name "MICRO WORLD" in Kulgam. He allegedly manipulated genuine electoral identity documents to supply the SIM card to a terrorist. The investigation found that the customer information on the application form was fictitious, leading to the fraudulent issue of the SIM card. Authorities are cautioning the public to ensure their documents are not misused and to avoid sharing SIM cards.

