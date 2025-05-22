Left Menu

Counter Intelligence Kashmir Charges Vendor with SIM Card Fraud Linked to Terrorism

Counter Intelligence Kashmir has indicted Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, an Airtel vendor, for issuing a fraudulent SIM card later used by a terrorist. This highlights a wider conspiracy involving telecom vendors and terrorist networks. The charges relate to forgery, fraud, and terrorist activities under the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST
Counter Intelligence Kashmir Charges Vendor with SIM Card Fraud Linked to Terrorism
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has formally filed a chargesheet against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a vendor affiliated with Airtel. Sheikh is accused of issuing a SIM card using fraudulent documents, which was subsequently traced to terrorist activities. The chargesheet was submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kulgam, according to a statement.

The investigation began when the CIK learned through reliable sources that terrorists and banned organizations had been acquiring SIM cards from various telecom providers. This was allegedly done through a planned criminal conspiracy involving sympathizers and, in some cases, franchise points. Consequently, a case was registered on October 9, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the probe, it was discovered that Sheikh operated his Airtel vendor shop under the name "MICRO WORLD" in Kulgam. He allegedly manipulated genuine electoral identity documents to supply the SIM card to a terrorist. The investigation found that the customer information on the application form was fictitious, leading to the fraudulent issue of the SIM card. Authorities are cautioning the public to ensure their documents are not misused and to avoid sharing SIM cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025