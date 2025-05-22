U.S. Hesitant on Lowering G7 Price Cap for Russian Oil
A European official reported that the U.S. is unconvinced about reducing the G7 price cap on Russian crude oil from $60 to $50 per barrel. Despite a proposal from the EU, the U.S. believes current price declines are already impacting Russia, although it remains open to discussions.
- Country:
- Canada
A European official has stated that the United States is not yet convinced about reducing the Group of Seven nations' (G7) price cap on Russian crude oil. The European Union proposed a revision to lower the cap from the current $60 a barrel to an indicative $50 per barrel.
During the G7 finance ministers' meeting, the official revealed that the U.S. believes oil prices are already decreasing, which is negatively affecting Russia. Nevertheless, the U.S. remains amenable to continuing discussions on this matter.
The U.S. Treasury has not yet issued a response to requests for comment regarding this ongoing negotiation on oil pricing strategies within the G7 framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
QatarEnergy Adjusts Oil Prices for June
Crude Oil Prices Plunge As US-Iran Nuclear Talks Affect Global Market Dynamics
European Stocks Rise Amid Trade Truce and Stable Oil Prices
Oil Prices Plunge Amid U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal Prospects
Global Markets: Trade Talks, Oil Prices, and Economic Indicators Shape Investor Sentiment