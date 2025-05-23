Kennedy-Led Commission Critiques U.S. Health System, Targets Ultra-Processed Foods
A commission led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlights concerns over processed food, chemicals, and vaccines contributing to chronic illnesses in U.S. children. Despite critique from some, the commission rallies to prioritize tackling ultra-processed foods, amid pressures from industry groups and skeptical regulators.
A report led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points to processed foods, chemicals, stress, and overprescription of medications and vaccines as potential factors in growing chronic health issues among American children.
The commission, part of the Make America Healthy Again movement, focuses on rising rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, cancer, and mental health disorders. It highlights ultra-processed foods as a critical problem, drawing attention to links between pesticides like glyphosate and health disorders.
While it urges further research, some activists demand immediate regulatory action. The commission's push faces criticism from agriculture and food industry players, stressing the need for data-driven approaches. Nonetheless, the report initiates a broader dialogue on public health reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)