Kennedy-Led Commission Critiques U.S. Health System, Targets Ultra-Processed Foods

A report led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points to processed foods, chemicals, stress, and overprescription of medications and vaccines as potential factors in growing chronic health issues among American children.

The commission, part of the Make America Healthy Again movement, focuses on rising rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, cancer, and mental health disorders. It highlights ultra-processed foods as a critical problem, drawing attention to links between pesticides like glyphosate and health disorders.

While it urges further research, some activists demand immediate regulatory action. The commission's push faces criticism from agriculture and food industry players, stressing the need for data-driven approaches. Nonetheless, the report initiates a broader dialogue on public health reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)