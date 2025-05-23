Tamannah Bhatia's Appointment as KSDL Ambassador Sparks Debate

In a move that has stirred both intrigue and controversy, Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced that actress Tamannah Bhatia would serve as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). This decision has been met with dissatisfaction among locals, who question why a Kannada actor was not selected.

During a press conference, Patil clarified that the choice was business-driven, aimed at leveraging Bhatia's expansive digital influence, which reaches over 28 million followers. It was made after evaluating several factors, including other potential ambassadors like Rashmika Mandanna and Deepika Padukone, who were either unavailable or beyond budget.

Despite the backlash, Patil reiterated the need for a robust marketing strategy to achieve a sales target of Rs5,000 crore by 2030. While some critics may feel local artists should be prioritized, Patil emphasized the decision's strategic nature based on marketing recommendations. Meanwhile, off-screen, Bhatia is capturing audiences with her role in the upcoming film 'VVAN,' set to release in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)