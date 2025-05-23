CM Yogi Adityanath's Swift Response to Tragic Accident and Vision for Sustainable Development

In a prompt and decisive move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh addressed the fallout of a tragic drowning accident in Fatehpur district on Friday. Expressing deep condolences to the victims' families, he ordered urgent relief measures and medical attention for the injured.

The Chief Minister instructed district officials to provide extensive support to those affected, underscoring the importance of accelerating on-ground relief operations. Concurrently, Adityanath shared his joy over a Government Medical College in Auraiya being named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, critiquing the previous state government for its earlier name change actions.

Addressing a broader agenda, CM Yogi inaugurated the National Seminar-2025 on Thursday, emphasizing the collective responsibility in attaining India's net zero targets by 2070, as committed by Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the need for harmony with nature and sustainable development as pivotal themes in achieving these goals.

