High Court Orders CBI Probe in HPPCL Engineer’s Mysterious Death

The Himachal Pradesh High Court mandates a CBI probe into the mysterious death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi following concerns over the state police's probe. Negi's family alleges murder, demanding transparency after dissatisfaction with the Special Investigation Team's findings and alleged suppression of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the enigmatic death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) engineer Vimal Negi. This decision was influenced by increasing apprehensions about the integrity of the state police's investigation and allegations of foul play raised by Negi's wife.

Vimal Negi disappeared on March 10, and his body was discovered on March 18 under suspicious circumstances. Post-mortem findings revealed he had died five days before his body was found. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the state police, failed to clarify his whereabouts between March 10 and 14, casting doubt on the investigation's credibility.

Advocate R.K. Bawa, representing the Negi family, welcomed the High Court's decision, stating the family had been dissatisfied with the investigation from the outset. Concerns about the transparency and fairness of the probe were shared by the Director General of Police, and key reports were not made public, prompting the transfer of the case to the CBI. The court noted biases and gaps in the SIT's investigation, echoing the family's concerns.

Rajender Negi, Vimal Negi's uncle, described the move as a step towards a fair investigation. The family alleges murder, criticizing the SIT's handling of the case, asserting that Vimal was deliberately drowned and accusing HPPCL officials. Surinder Negi, Vimal's brother, also criticized the police, pointing out inconsistencies in their statements and their focus on the family rather than the accused.

Protests from the family and HPPCL employees led to an FIR against HPPCL officials, yet satisfaction with the police investigation was lacking. The state's investigation committee made little headway, even failing to represent itself during a bail plea for the accused in the Supreme Court. Now, with the CBI at the helm, the Negi family hopes for a thorough and unbiased inquiry to uncover the truth behind Vimal's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

