Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Police have intensified efforts to curb illegal Bangladeshi immigration. A total of 121 immigrants have been detained and 21 deported, with five individuals linked to the transportation network under special investigation. The operation involved detailed surveillance and technical analysis, resulting in notable arrests.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Nidhan Valsan (Photo/.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Delhi Police have detained 121 individuals and deported 21. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhan Valsan revealed that 831 people are under suspicion for verification. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interrogated five individuals connected to arrangements facilitating these illegal stays.

The initiatives also led to the arrest of five individuals, including three transgender persons involved in illegal activities, from the Mahendra Park area. DCP North West Delhi, Bhisham Singh, stated the campaign has been ongoing and emphasized persistent efforts to manage the situation, mentioning that two cases have already been registered.

This crackdown results from rigorous surveillance and technical analysis by the Foreigners Cell. Officers utilized social media clues to locate suspects, arresting key figures such as 'Deepa,' who masqueraded as a transgender person. The comprehensive approach underscores Delhi Police's commitment to addressing unauthorized immigration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

