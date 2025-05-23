Anakapalli Police Bust Major Global Cyber Fraud Ring Targeting US Nationals

Anakapalli District Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international cyber fraud network. Operating from Achyutapuram in Andhra Pradesh, the network primarily targeted US nationals, deceiving them through conmen posing as Amazon customer support representatives. This follows a detailed report from the Village Revenue Officer and intelligence inputs, spearheaded by the Superintendent of Police.

The crackdown involved simultaneous raids at three key locations in Achyutapuram, culminating in the arrest of 33 individuals linked to the fraud. Those arrested are now facing judicial remand. A large cache of computer systems, networking devices, digital infrastructure, and Rs 3 lakh in cash was seized during the operations. Additionally, vehicles and other amenities used as training hubs were confiscated, with certain participants found to be new recruits.

Officials disclosed that the syndicate operated hierarchically. 'Dialers' initiated spoofed VOIP calls to unwitting US citizens, pretending to be from Amazon's alert team. 'Bankers' impersonated officials from US banks or the FTC to harvest sensitive data. 'Closers' convinced victims to purchase gift cards, with redemption codes laundered by 'managers' through cryptocurrencies and dark web channels. The criminal setup's salary ranged from Rs 20,000 for dialers to Rs 75,000 for managers. The main accused are identified as Punit Goswami and Avihant Daga, with investigations to locate top-level organisers ongoing.

