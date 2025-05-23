Left Menu

Northeast India: A New Economic Hub & Gateway to Southeast Asia

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the Northeast's pivotal role as India's gateway to Southeast Asia during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in Delhi. Highlighting the economic potential and regional transformation under PM Modi's leadership, Rijiju and Minister Scindia discussed efforts to boost investment and development in the region.

In a notable address at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared the Northeast region as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Rijiju dismissed geographical isolation as an outdated concept, positioning the Northeast at the forefront of the country's development.

The summit underscored the Act East policy's focus on fortified economic and strategic alliances with Southeast Asian nations, led by the Northeast. Rijiju attributed the region's advancement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, noting significant progress across infrastructure, tourism, and hydropower.

Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia highlighted transformative changes over the past decade, citing an increase in budgetary support and investment infrastructure. The region, historically a cradle of India's culture and commerce, is being revitalized under PM Modi's leadership, with connectivity and economic integration as central themes of development.

