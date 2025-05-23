Northeast India: A New Economic Hub & Gateway to Southeast Asia
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the Northeast's pivotal role as India's gateway to Southeast Asia during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in Delhi. Highlighting the economic potential and regional transformation under PM Modi's leadership, Rijiju and Minister Scindia discussed efforts to boost investment and development in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a notable address at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared the Northeast region as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. Rijiju dismissed geographical isolation as an outdated concept, positioning the Northeast at the forefront of the country's development.
The summit underscored the Act East policy's focus on fortified economic and strategic alliances with Southeast Asian nations, led by the Northeast. Rijiju attributed the region's advancement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, noting significant progress across infrastructure, tourism, and hydropower.
Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia highlighted transformative changes over the past decade, citing an increase in budgetary support and investment infrastructure. The region, historically a cradle of India's culture and commerce, is being revitalized under PM Modi's leadership, with connectivity and economic integration as central themes of development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political leaders congratulated the armed forces for action taken: Kiren Rijiju after all-party meeting.
Political leaders showed maturity, did not indulge in bickering; meeting was for broad political consensus: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, service chiefs, top security officials.
This is outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work: PM Narendra Modi to CBSE Class 10, 12 students on results.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at around 8 PM today.