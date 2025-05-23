Left Menu

India Drives BRICS Digital Transformation Forward

India hosted a virtual session on digital transformation for BRICS countries, fostering ICT cooperation. Experts discussed mobile security, cyber resilience, digital infrastructure, and digital twins. The event highlighted scalable solutions and partnerships to bolster resilient, inclusive digital societies. Key initiatives like Sanchar Saathi and the Sangam Digital Twin were showcased.

India hosted a Virtual Capacity Building Session on Digital Transformation in BRICS (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
India spearheaded a virtual session on digital transformation for BRICS countries, hosted by the Department of Telecommunications through its National Communications Academy, Technology (NCA-T) in Ghaziabad. Chaired by Daniel Cavalcanti and Atul Sinha, the event gathered thought leaders to navigate shared challenges and fortify ICT collaboration among member nations.

The session commenced with accolades for India's efforts, emphasizing cooperation in mobile security, cyber resilience, and digital infrastructure. Atul Sinha underscored the significance of collaboration and scalable technologies to empower citizens across BRICS, while sessions focused on equitable access and citizen-centric frameworks.

A pivotal showcase was India's Sanchar Saathi initiative, promoting user protection and transparency. Other sessions highlighted cyber resilience efforts by India and Brazil, India's progress with its AADHAAR platform for digital inclusion, and the Sangam Digital Twin project for real-time infrastructure governance. BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to collective learning and digital advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

