Union Minister Calls for Centre-State Collaboration to Propel India's STI Ambitions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh called for intensified collaboration between the Centre and States in the domains of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to aid India's development journey towards 2047. Speaking at the conclusion of the Annual Review Meeting of State Science and Technology Councils, he emphasized the pivotal role of technology as a transformative force, asserting that a developed India requires developed States and Union Territories.

Addressing over 30 State and UT S&T Councils, the Minister highlighted the importance of STI in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant and globally competitive India by its centenary of independence. Singh urged councils to elevate awareness and effective utilization of various S&T schemes, stressing outreach at grassroots levels to empower rural stakeholders.

The meeting focused on strengthening the STI ecosystem through peer learning and strategic planning, gathering enthusiastic participation from councils nationwide. State S&T Councils were encouraged to emulate successful models and facilitate regular idea exchanges to enhance the national STI ecosystem, with initiatives like new Patent Information Centres discussed to strengthen the Intellectual Property Rights framework nationwide.

