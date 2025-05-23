Left Menu

India-UAE Collaboration Against Terrorism Strengthens Amidst Rising Tensions

In a bid to reinforce anti-terror measures, BJD MP Sasmit Patra underscores India's growing partnership with the UAE. Highlighting shared values and the strategic operation 'Sindoor', Patra emphasizes the crucial role the UAE plays in combating global terrorism and revealing Pakistan's alleged complicity in recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:25 IST
BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, part of an all-party delegation to the UAE, emphasized the historic ties and increasing cooperation between India and the Gulf nation against terrorism on Friday. The visit, he noted, underscores a commitment to shared values of peace and nonviolence and aims to fortify the partnership in counter-terrorism measures.

Dr. Patra expressed satisfaction with successful discussions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism. He noted that the delegation effectively communicated the need to expose Pakistan's alleged terrorist activities, and praised the UAE's immediate condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, also underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor as a decisive response, lauding UAE's support. Patra reiterated that the collaboration sends a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism, marking a unified front with India and UAE standing together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

