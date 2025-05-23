Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Security Forces Neutralize Top Maoist Leaders, Hail Success

Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a significant victory by neutralizing 27 Naxals, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basavaraju. This operation has weakened the Maoist leadership, military strength, and territory. The government aims to end Naxalism, with leaders commending the security forces for their success in the ongoing battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:47 IST
IG Bastar range P Sundarraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a landmark operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh successfully neutralized 27 Naxals, including the top CPI (Maoist) leader and General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju. The operation dealt a substantial blow to Maoist leadership and military capacity, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P Sundarraj.

Sundarraj revealed that Basavaraju played a pivotal role in planning and executing violent operations, with the Naxals receiving training and technological support from insurgent groups, including the LTTE. The operation hopes to diminish the influence of Naxalism, affecting their territorial control and strategic capabilities.

Celebrations erupted among District Reserve Guard personnel, who participated in the operation, showcasing their joy and resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the achievement, noting it as a critical step towards eradicating the menace of Maoism and heralding peace and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

