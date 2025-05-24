Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: Progress and Future Meetings

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held discussions with an Iranian delegation in Rome about Tehran's nuclear program. The talks lasted over two hours, with both sides agreeing to meet again soon. Progress was reported by a senior U.S. official, who also praised Oman's facilitation role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:10 IST
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in over two hours of discussions with an Iranian delegation in Rome regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a senior U.S. official disclosed. Both parties are set to resume their dialogue shortly.

The talks were characterized as constructive, with advancements made, yet significant issues remain unresolved. The U.S. delegation acknowledged the need for further engagement to address outstanding challenges.

The official extended gratitude to Oman for its ongoing facilitation, which has been instrumental in bridging the communication gap between the two nations.

