Financial Turmoil: Wall Street Woes Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street indices faced declines as concerns over potential lending policy adjustments surfaced. Concurrently, U.S. inflation data sparked hopes for interest rate cuts. Geopolitical tensions, notably the unrest in Iran, fueled oil prices, overshadowing supply glut worries.

President Trump's controversial proposals, including capping credit card interest rates and imposing hefty tariffs on countries trading with Iran, escalated market uncertainty. The Consumer Price Index exhibited a modest rise, consistent with forecasts, supporting the Federal Reserve's potential for rate reductions.

JPMorgan reported promising fourth-quarter profits, yet shares dipped amid apprehensions about consumer impacts from proposed rate caps. The banking sector, including Visa and Mastercard, experienced fluctuations. Meanwhile, geopolitical flashpoints and economic uncertainties drove safe-haven investments, pushing gold and silver to new heights.

