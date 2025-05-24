Trump's Nuclear Power Push: Sweeping Regulatory Overhaul

In a sweeping move to reshape the nation's nuclear energy landscape, President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the independent nuclear regulatory commission to expedite the licensing process for reactors and power plants, slicing approval times to 18 months.

This decision forms part of a series of executive orders aimed at enhancing U.S. nuclear energy output, responding to surging demand from expanding data centers and artificial intelligence applications. Historically, reactor licensing in the United States has spanned a decade, prioritizing nuclear safety.

Administration officials believe this regulatory overhaul will rejuvenate uranium production and enrichments, with the Department of Defense expected to spearhead reactor development on military sites. This has garnered mixed reactions due to varying stances on nuclear energy's safety and environmental impact.

