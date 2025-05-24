Left Menu

Trump's Nuclear Power Push: Sweeping Regulatory Overhaul

President Trump has directed the U.S. nuclear regulatory commission to streamline processes for new reactor and power plant licenses, reducing approval time to 18 months. This move reduces a decade-long safety-first approach, facilitating increased U.S. nuclear energy production amid rising energy demands from technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:23 IST
Trump's Nuclear Power Push: Sweeping Regulatory Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move to reshape the nation's nuclear energy landscape, President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the independent nuclear regulatory commission to expedite the licensing process for reactors and power plants, slicing approval times to 18 months.

This decision forms part of a series of executive orders aimed at enhancing U.S. nuclear energy output, responding to surging demand from expanding data centers and artificial intelligence applications. Historically, reactor licensing in the United States has spanned a decade, prioritizing nuclear safety.

Administration officials believe this regulatory overhaul will rejuvenate uranium production and enrichments, with the Department of Defense expected to spearhead reactor development on military sites. This has garnered mixed reactions due to varying stances on nuclear energy's safety and environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025