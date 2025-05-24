Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid State Progress and Political Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a message on the social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his hope for Vijayan to enjoy a 'long and healthy life.' This sentiment was echoed by Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, who offered his wishes for Vijayan's continued health, happiness, prosperity, and longevity.

Additionally, actor Kamal Hassan lauded the Kerala Chief Minister, describing him as a resolute leader with a significant impact on the state's development and expressing hopes for his sustained strength and good health. Pinarayi Vijayan, serving his second term as Kerala's Chief Minister, commemorated his milestone birthday shortly after leading the state's fourth-anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Highlighting the achievements under his leadership, Vijayan used the platform to criticize the Central government's perceived negligence during crises Kerala faced. During the public event marking the conclusion of month-long celebratory programs across all 14 districts, Vijayan emphasized the state's progress over the past nine years and expressed optimism about further advancements under the ongoing LDF administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)