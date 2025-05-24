Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid State Progress and Political Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable figures extended warm birthday wishes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his 80th birthday. Amidst the celebrations, Vijayan highlights Kerala's progress under the LDF government while critiquing the Central government's alleged neglect. The LDF government marks a decade in office showcasing significant state achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:24 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates 80th Birthday Amid State Progress and Political Challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. In a message on the social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his hope for Vijayan to enjoy a 'long and healthy life.' This sentiment was echoed by Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, who offered his wishes for Vijayan's continued health, happiness, prosperity, and longevity.

Additionally, actor Kamal Hassan lauded the Kerala Chief Minister, describing him as a resolute leader with a significant impact on the state's development and expressing hopes for his sustained strength and good health. Pinarayi Vijayan, serving his second term as Kerala's Chief Minister, commemorated his milestone birthday shortly after leading the state's fourth-anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Highlighting the achievements under his leadership, Vijayan used the platform to criticize the Central government's perceived negligence during crises Kerala faced. During the public event marking the conclusion of month-long celebratory programs across all 14 districts, Vijayan emphasized the state's progress over the past nine years and expressed optimism about further advancements under the ongoing LDF administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025