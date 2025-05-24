Left Menu

Assam Minister Assures Support to Pahalgam Attack Victim's Family

Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das visited Shubham Dwivedi's family, victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. He expressed condolences on behalf of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and delivered a Rs 5 lakh compensation. The attack claimed 26 lives, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:17 IST
Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das visited the grieving family of Shubham Dwivedi, who tragically lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Offering condolences, Das represented Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and emphasized the state's solidarity with the bereaved.

"The CM has tasked us to meet with the families affected by the Pahalgam tragedy," Das stated. "I am here to deliver a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs and assure them of Assam's unwavering support." In response, Aishanya Dwivedi, the victim's wife, expressed gratitude for the outreach and heartfelt support.

The Pahalgam attack, on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Indian government responded by initiating Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror entities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Both nations have since agreed to cease military confrontations following diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

