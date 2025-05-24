Thailand Advances Vocational Training in Automotive Sector with ILO Support

Thailand is taking strategic steps to strengthen its work-based learning systems to meet the evolving skills demands of its dynamic economy—particularly within the rapidly transforming automotive manufacturing sector. With technical support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), these efforts are being aligned with international labour standards to build a more resilient and future-ready workforce.

Aligning Training with Global Standards

At the heart of this initiative lies the ILO’s Quality Apprenticeship Recommendation, 2023 (No. 208), which emphasizes apprenticeships that lead to recognized qualifications and promote sustainable career pathways. The recommendation also upholds the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, including social protection, gender equality, and inclusive dialogue between employers, workers, and the state.

To bring Thailand’s training infrastructure in line with these international standards, ILO has provided guidance to enhance the quality of on-the-job training. This is particularly relevant for the automotive sector, which is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs), low-carbon solutions, and increased automation.

Enhancing Thailand’s Dual Vocational Training (DVT) Model

Although Thailand lacks a standalone apprenticeship system, its dual vocational training (DVT) model has served a similar purpose. The DVT system allows students to combine classroom learning with real-world experience by training alongside industry employers. However, a recent situational analysis by the ILO highlighted gaps in the effectiveness and consistency of this model.

In response, the ILO’s support has focused on upskilling in-company trainers and ensuring that work-based learning is delivered in a structured, standardized manner. One of the key outcomes has been the revision and enhancement of Thailand’s national in-company trainer manual. This manual equips trainers with the necessary tools to deliver high-quality, competency-based training aligned with Recommendation No. 208.

The Office of Vocational Education Commission (OVEC) will be responsible for disseminating this improved training system to a vast network of trainers across the country, collectively responsible for preparing around 130,000 vocational students annually.

Preparing for the Automotive Sector's Green and Digital Transition

Thailand’s automotive industry, one of the nation’s key economic drivers, is at a pivotal juncture. The global shift towards sustainable mobility and Industry 4.0 technologies demands a workforce that is agile, digitally competent, and environmentally conscious.

ILO’s intervention—under the Skills Development and Responsible Business Conduct for Transition Project, funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry—has been designed to help Thailand navigate this transition. The focus is not only on improving productivity and innovation but also on embedding decent work principles that are essential for Thailand’s continued participation in international supply chains and trade networks.

“The alignment of on-the-job training in the sector with ILO’s recommendation on apprenticeships will not only benefit workers and employers, it will ensure adherence to international labour standards that are critical for participation in global trade,” emphasized Jordi Prat Tuca, Technical Specialist in Skills and Future of Work at the ILO.

Building a Resilient Workforce for the Future

Thailand’s proactive approach to refining its vocational training ecosystem shows promise in addressing pressing challenges such as youth unemployment, skills mismatches, and the global climate crisis. By fostering partnerships among governments, industries, and training institutions, and reinforcing the rights and protections of apprentices, Thailand is laying the foundation for a more equitable and future-ready economy.

As the country moves forward, the role of quality apprenticeships in facilitating school-to-work transitions and lifelong learning will be central to building a workforce capable of driving inclusive and sustainable growth.