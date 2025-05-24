EPA's Controversial Plan to Lift Greenhouse Gas Limits Faces Backlash

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has drafted a contentious proposal to remove all restrictions on greenhouse gases emitted by coal and gas-fired power plants, according to internal documents cited by the New York Times. The agency asserts that these emissions, deemed minimal, contribute insignificantly to climate change.

The EPA's position comes amid widespread scientific consensus on fossil fuels being the predominant sources of global warming, responsible for over 75% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. The Trump administration has been swift to curtail federal climate change spending, favoring oil, gas, and mining interests instead.

The draft regulation, currently under White House review, coincides with legislative moves that question the future of green-energy subsidies. These policy shifts have sparked concern among environmentalists who fear setbacks in combating climate change.