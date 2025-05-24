Left Menu

EPA's Controversial Plan to Lift Greenhouse Gas Limits Faces Backlash

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drafted a controversial plan to lift limits on greenhouse gases from fossil fuel power plants, arguing they do not significantly contribute to pollution or climate change. The plan aligns with the Trump administration's broader efforts to deregulate and cut environmental spending, threatening green-energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:46 IST
EPA's Controversial Plan to Lift Greenhouse Gas Limits Faces Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has drafted a contentious proposal to remove all restrictions on greenhouse gases emitted by coal and gas-fired power plants, according to internal documents cited by the New York Times. The agency asserts that these emissions, deemed minimal, contribute insignificantly to climate change.

The EPA's position comes amid widespread scientific consensus on fossil fuels being the predominant sources of global warming, responsible for over 75% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. The Trump administration has been swift to curtail federal climate change spending, favoring oil, gas, and mining interests instead.

The draft regulation, currently under White House review, coincides with legislative moves that question the future of green-energy subsidies. These policy shifts have sparked concern among environmentalists who fear setbacks in combating climate change.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025