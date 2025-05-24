Left Menu

First COVID-19 Case in Noida Amid India's Recent Surge: A Controlled Concern

A 55-year-old woman in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, tests positive for COVID-19, marking the area's first case amid India's recent surge. While the situation remains under control, authorities stress precautionary measures. Experts confirm the low severity of the variant, describing the situation as manageable with no need for panic.

Updated: 24-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old woman from the National Capital Region is the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, amid India's recent rise in cases, according to Gautam Buddha Nagar's Chief Medical Officer, Narendra Kumar. The woman, from Sector 110, is in home isolation, while her husband and maid tested negative.

The woman recently traveled by train, paralleling a report from AIIMS Rishikesh of three new COVID-19 cases. AIIMS Director Dr. Meenu Singh noted that one patient was discharged, with another being a resident under isolation. Singh emphasized this variant's low severity but urged caution, highlighting preventive measures at the state level.

The Delhi government has issued advisories for hospital preparedness due to the surge. Experts like Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital assure that the situation is manageable, with no hospitalizations and only sporadic cases. India's active COVID-19 cases remain low at 257, supported by robust surveillance systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

