Andhra Pradesh's New Dawn: Comprehensive Film Development Policy Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce a comprehensive policy to boost the Telugu film industry, ensuring dignity and growth. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stresses collective efforts over individual negotiations, aiming for policy-driven progress and enhanced industry cohesion with a focus on training and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has emphasized the state's commitment to the Telugu film industry's growth, promising it industry status while ensuring respect for its members. Despite these efforts, the industry has shown little appreciation, with no formal visits to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the past year.

While the industry continues to seek government support during film releases, Deputy CM Kalyan noted the lack of collective efforts towards lasting development. He highlighted previous government mistreatment, stating that the NDA coalition supports creative enterprises with non-discriminatory policies, unlike its predecessor.

Deputy CM Kalyan announced a new policy approach, advocating for designated representatives to liaise with relevant departments. He plans a Comprehensive Film Development Policy to address issues like ticket pricing, multiplex operations, and exhibitor-distributor influences, aiming to enrich the industry and attract investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

