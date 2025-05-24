Andhra Pradesh's New Dawn: Comprehensive Film Development Policy Unveiled

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has emphasized the state's commitment to the Telugu film industry's growth, promising it industry status while ensuring respect for its members. Despite these efforts, the industry has shown little appreciation, with no formal visits to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the past year.

While the industry continues to seek government support during film releases, Deputy CM Kalyan noted the lack of collective efforts towards lasting development. He highlighted previous government mistreatment, stating that the NDA coalition supports creative enterprises with non-discriminatory policies, unlike its predecessor.

Deputy CM Kalyan announced a new policy approach, advocating for designated representatives to liaise with relevant departments. He plans a Comprehensive Film Development Policy to address issues like ticket pricing, multiplex operations, and exhibitor-distributor influences, aiming to enrich the industry and attract investment.

