Anticipation Builds as French Open Kicks Off

The French Open commenced on a cloudy Sunday with tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina taking center stage. Showers were expected, affecting the first round at Roland Garros. Key matches included Sabalenka against Kamilla Rakhimova and Svitolina against Zeynep Sonmez, with a focus on big names and emerging rivalries.

The French Open started its two-week spectacle under overcast skies on Sunday, with top players aiming for glory. As play commenced at Roland Garros, a forecast of showers added an element of unpredictability to the day's schedule.

In the women's singles, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the 13th seed, launched her campaign against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Aryna Sabalenka eyed her first title by taking on Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Tennis enthusiasts can also look forward to watching ongoing rivalries and the performances of other top seeds like Lorenzo Musetti and Benito Shelton, as the event progresses in its post-Nadal era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

