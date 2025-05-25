PNB Aims High: Strategizing for Rs 16,000 Crore Recovery
Punjab National Bank is aiming for a recovery target of Rs 16,000 crore for the year, with a focus on reducing slippages. Emphasis is placed on technical write-off accounts to bolster profitability. The bank plans to increase its RAM sector lending to counteract rate reductions, driving its impressive profit growth.
- Country:
- India
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation's second-largest state-owned banking institution, is setting an ambitious recovery target of Rs 16,000 crore for the current fiscal year, aiming to maintain slippages below 1%. The goal marks a key strategic move to sustain profitability, according to MD and CEO Ashok Chandra.
In the past fiscal year, PNB achieved a total recovery of Rs 14,336 crore, while keeping its slippages ratio at 0.73%. Moving forward, the bank plans to maximize recovery efforts, particularly through technical write-off accounts. This focus is expected to result in an additional Rs 6,000 crore recovery.
Meanwhile, PNB seeks to expand its lending in the RAM sector to 58% of its loan book, up from 56% last fiscal year. This strategic increase aims to provide a financial cushion amid interest rate cuts, complementing PNB's significant 102% profit growth in FY25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
