Simu Liu's New Series: Blending Identity with Intrigue in 'The Copenhagen Test'

Simu Liu delves into the uniqueness of his latest series, 'The Copenhagen Test', highlighting its distinctive approach to incorporating immigrant experiences without making it excessively identity-centric.

Liu, acclaimed for his roles in movies like 'Shang-Chi', takes on a new challenge as Alexander Hale in this gripping series. The character's narrative intricately intertwines cultural background and profession, according to Liu.

The series, devised by creator Thomas Brandon and now available on JioHotstar, is a futuristic tale where Hale, an intelligence agent, becomes a cyber target. The series promises thrilling sequences and a fresh take on cultural incorporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)