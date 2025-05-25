Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Farmer's Life in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a farmer named Rajendra Srivastava tragically died after being struck by lightning amid heavy rains. The incident occurred in Sakras village, where he had gone to tend to his field. Authorities confirmed that he died on the spot due to the lightning strike.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a 40-year-old farmer named Rajendra Srivastava lost his life after being struck by lightning amid intense weather conditions.

The fatal incident took place in Sakras village, where Srivastava had ventured to work in his field during a bout of heavy rains.

Baheri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ratnika Srivastava confirmed that the farmer died instantly, unable to be reached by villagers in time for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

